RBNY issues statement on Kaku

RBNY has released the following statement on Kaku:

The issuing of the provisional ITC does not change the fact that a valid contract exists between Major League Soccer and Kaku. In response to the player's apparent signing with Al-Taawoun, MLS and the New York Red Bulls have sought to arbitrate the dispute pursuant to Kaku's MLS contract and will take all further necessary action to enforce their rights.

The issue stems from Kaku's status as a free agent. According to his representatives, RBNY did not notify Kaku directly about his contract extension prior to the new year. According to RBNY, Denis Hamlett emailed Kaku's agent with the extension, which should have counted as communication.

Kaku started for Al-Taawoun in their match on Thursday.