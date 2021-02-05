Physical forward Fabio found for a loan

February 5, 2021 (Official Press Release) The New York Red Bulls have added Brazilian forward Fabio Roberto Gomes Netto on loan from Oeste FC, the club announced today. Fabio, who will be added to the roster pending receipt of his P-1 visa and ITC, will be on loan through June of 2021, with a club option to purchase. The forward will occupy an international spot on the Red Bulls roster. "We're pleased to welcome Fabio," said Head of Sport Kevin Thelwell. "Fabio has a strong physical profile, excellent work ethic, and he's shown that he can score and assist while playing on his own, and with another forward. We're happy to add Fabio to our roster and look forward to integrating him into our team." Fabio, 23, most recently played with Oeste FC, a Second-Tier Brazilian squad, tallying five goals and two assists in 15 matches played, while wearing the captain's armband four times from November of 2020 to January of 2021. He was Serie B's second-highest scorer in 2019 with 15 goals in 32 games played. In two seasons with Oeste FC, the Brazilian forward accrued 20 goals and two assists in 47 matches played. "I am very pleased with Fabio's agreement," said Head Coach Gerhard Struber. "He is very hard working, which we like in all our forwards for our style of play and is impressive with his physical play and finishing. Fabio already has international experience and has scored decisive goals in strong leagues. We now want to integrate him into our team and our style of play." Fabio spent the 2020 season on loan with Albirex Niigata, a Second-Tier Japanese team, recording five goals and three assists in 19 games played over 1,380 minutes.