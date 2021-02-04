20 years of MetroFanatic

February 4, 2021 20 years! 20 years! 20 years! A whole two decades of this website. Unbelievable, isn't it? 20 years... 20 years ago, we posted our first ever story: the blockbuster trade that sent Mike Ammann to DC Scum in exchange for Richie Williams and an allocation. That trade was designed to hand over goalkeeping reigns to 21-year-old Tim Howard. Now, Howard is 41, a veteran of the Premiership, a World Cup record holder, and a MetroFanatic Hall of Famer as of last year... Of course, to make the MetroFanatic Hall of Fame, one must be retired from soccer, as Howard was on February 4, 2020. However, he unretired to play for minor league Memphis 901, which he co-owns. What can you do; we weren't about to take away the honor just because of Howard's desire to extend his career. In any case, this year's entry to the MF Hall of Fame is the man who displaced Howard as the greatest goalkeeper in team history: the one and only Luis Robles. Fittingly, the classy captain becomes our 20th Hall of Famer... in what marks the 10th anniversary of us granting the honor. 10 years!