Al-Taawoun announces Kaku signing

Saudi Arabian club Al-Taawoun has announced the signing of Alejandro Romero Gamarra. However, RBNY is having none of it, releasing the following statement:

"We are aware of the announcement made by Altaawoun FC. The New York Red Bulls exercised a club option in Kaku's Major League Soccer contract for the 2021 season, and he remains under contract with MLS and the Red Bulls."

Oh boy.