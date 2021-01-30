Metro to be fed Salzburg leftovers?

January 30, 2021 There have been rumbles all offseason that Metro might pick up some bodies from Salzburg, and now the names are becoming more tangible. According to Kronen Zeitung, Carlos Coronel might be RBNY-bound on loan. "The New York Red Bulls [...] and the Brazilian goalkeeper have agreed on an exchange, the exchange could take place in the next few days." You read that right, he is a goalkeeper, the one position where Metro seems set... and where David Jensen is eating up a precious international slot as a backup. The 24-year-old Coronel is no stranger to MLS, having spent 2019 with the Philly Worms in a backup role. He played in four games, started three games, and allowed just two goals over that span. Since he's seen limited time for Salzburg behind starter Cican Stankovic. Another named mentioned is Nigerian-born Austrian youth international striker Chukwubuike Adamu, known as Junior. He has yet to make his league debut for Salzburg, playing mostly for their reserve team. However, with striker Sekou Koita facing a doping ban, the first team might need the 19-year-old themselves.