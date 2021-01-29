   
Liverpool looking to loan Long?
January 29, 2021

Days after rumors of Reading interest appeared, a bigger name is supposedly monitoring Aaron Long: Liverpool. The English champions are currently struggling with multiple defensive injuries, and are looking for "a center-half available at a reasonable price," according to manager Jurgen Klopp. ESPN is reporting that Long "has caught [Liverpool's] attention, but "the Red Bulls had yet to receive any formal offers for Long."

Update: According to ESPN, RBNY has turned out a loan offer from a Championship team (Reading?). Additionally, The Athletic reports that "RBNY isn't all that interested in loaning Long."

Stay tuned?


 
