Wingback Tom Edwards acquired on loan

January 27, 2021 (Official Press Release) The New York Red Bulls have added wingback Tom Edwards on loan from Stoke City of the English Championship pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and ITC, the club announced. Edwards will occupy an international spot on New York's roster through the end of 2021. "We have been following Tom's progress for some time, so we're delighted to have the opportunity to bring him to New York," said Head of Sport Kevin Thelwell. "Tom is a very good young player that reinforces our back line and brings a different set of experiences to our locker room. We look forward to getting him here and getting him acclimated to our club." Edwards, 22, has spent all but three months of his soccer career in the Stoke City system. The English wingback grew up in the Stoke City youth system, beginning at the age of seven in 2006 through the Summer of 2017. He rose up through the ranks and made his senior team debut against Manchester City on October 14, 2017. Edwards made six starts and logged 483 minutes at right back during the 2017-18 season that featured Stoke City in the Premier League before being relegated. "I'm pleased that we have added Tom to our team," said Head Coach Gerhard Struber. "Tom has a variety of experiences at different levels of English football, including the Premier League. He is a dynamic player at both ends of the field, he is a strong defender and has good qualities to join in the attack as well." Since his promotion to the senior team, Edwards accrued 51 appearances, one goal and one assist across all competitions for Stoke City. He was recently loaned to Fleetwood Town, an English League One squad, and logged 920 minutes played in his 12 appearances across all competitions. Edwards helped anchor a Fleetwood Town side to three clean sheets during his stint. Edwards also featured for the Under-20 England National team during the 2018 U-20 Elite League. The English wingback started in three of England's six matches, tallying 225 minutes played and helped record a clean sheet against U-20 Switzerland squad.