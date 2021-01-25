Metro snags 17-year-old Wikelman Carmona

The New York Red Bulls have signed Venezuelan midfielder Wikelman Carmona to an MLS contract pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and ITC, the club announced today. Carmona will occupy an international spot on the Red Bulls roster.

"Wikelman is an exciting young player," said Head of Sport Kevin Thelwell. "Our scouting department identified Wikelman through the South American U-17 Championships. He's a versatile offensive midfielder with sound technical abilities and a creative mind. We look forward to his continued development within our environment."

Carmona, 17, represented the Venezuelan Under-17 national team at the South American Championships in 2019. He appeared in three matches for country and recorded a goal in 43 minutes played. The midfielder helped Venezuela to a 1-1-2 mark during the tournament. Carmona arrives from Dynamo FC Margarita Academy, a Youth Academy in Nueva Esparta, Venezuela.

"I'm happy to welcome Wikelman to our club," said Head Coach Gerhard Struber. "He is a very interesting young player, and our goal is to help him improve, continue to develop, and learn our style of football."