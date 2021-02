Haksabanovic talks are off?

Metro's acquisition of Swedish/Montenegrin midfielder Sead Haksabanovic, reported as close to happening days ago, has hit a snag. Kristijan Dajer is reporting that the talks are off. Supposedly, RBNY is balking at the Norrkoping's asking price of $5 million, offering in the "ballpark" of a million less.

Perhaps another player who will be deemed not the "right fit"...