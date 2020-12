Carnell continues, Burpo departs

December 2, 2020 During his season-end press conference with the media, Kevin Thelwell revealed two somewhat significant pieces of information. Bradley Carnell, who served as interim head coach after the Chris Armas firing, will continue to assist Gerhard Struber. Preston Burpo, who has been the goalkeeping coach since 2016, will not. Burpo has been linked with expansion Austin.