Marc Rzatkowski among roster casualties

The New York Red Bulls announced today end of year roster decisions following the conclusion of the 2020 season. The Red Bulls have exercised options on eight players and declined the options on five, with one player out of contract. An additional 14 players are already under contract for next season.

The Red Bulls exercised options on defenders Kyle Duncan and Sean Nealis, midfielders Sean Davis, Kaku, Jared Stroud, Daniel Royer and Florian Valot, as well as forward Tom Barlow.

New York declined options on defender Patrick Seagrist, midfielders Chris Lema, Ben Mines and Marc Rzatkowski.

The club declined an option to purchase forward Samuel Tetteh. Goalkeeper Kendall McIntosh is out of contract.

"For our players departing, we'd like to thank them for their hard work and professionalism during their time with the club," said Head of Sport Kevin Thelwell. "As we move forward into next season, we have clear focus on recruiting players that fit our philosophy, improve our squad, and help push us towards our goal of competing for the Supporters' Shield and MLS Cup."