Gerhard Struber to coach in the playoffs

Head Coach Gerhard Struber will make his debut on the touchline on Saturday, November 21 against Columbus Crew SC in the 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs.

"I think it's a special situation for me and also for my team," Struber said. "Right now I have the responsibility for the development, the responsibility for the results, and also I make the decisions from now."