Kaku scores in a World Cup qualifier

For the first time since 2016, a current Metro has scored in a World Cup qualifier. Alejandro Romero Gamarra, who did not make it off the bench in Paraguay's first three matches, this time appeared as a second half substitute against Bolivia. He tallied the equalizer to put Paraguay level at 2:2.

The full list of Metro World Cup (qualifying) scorers can be seen here.