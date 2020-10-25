Metro playoff scenarios (3 games left)

October 25, 2020 In a year like no other, it's that time of the year again: Metro can clinch a playoff berth. Sitting on 26 points with three games left, a win over New England on Wednesday will put Metro on 29, meaning that Atlanta, DC Scum, and Cincinnati will not be able to catch them. Another team would need to join the trio to force a clinch. Chicago and Miami both sit on 21, but Chicago has a game in hand, so there is no way for Metro to create a large enough cushion over the Fire in midweek. So, to make the playoffs, Metro needs to beat New England and have Miami lose or tie Dallas on Wednesday.