"Very ambitious" 26-year-old named assistant

The New York Red Bulls have added Bernd Eibler to Gerhard Struber's coaching staff, the club announced today. Eibler will join New York upon receipt of his U.S. work visa.

Eibler, a native of Wiener Neustadt, Austria, most recently served as assistant coach and video analyst with SV Mattersburg in the Austrian Bundesliga.

"Bernd is a very ambitious young trainer who will support our team in game planning and development," said Red Bulls Head Coach Gerhard Struber. "Bernd and I have been in constant contact about football for several years. I am very happy to have won him for our project in New York."

Eibler, who holds his UEFA A License, got his first senior team position with TSV Hartberg after working for his hometown club, SV Sigleß. Struber and Eibler were first introduced several years ago, when Eibler was breaking into the coaching ranks in Austria. The two have remained in touch and developed a relationship while working in separate places.

"I am very proud to get the chance to work in the MLS and to be a part of the New York Red Bulls team," said Eibler. "I'm looking forward for this awesome journey and can't wait to start."