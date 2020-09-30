RBNY II blanked by North Carolina, 3:0

09.30.20 · Reserve North Carolina kept its postseason chances alive as a three-goal first half paved the way to victory against Red Bulls II at City Stadium. NCFC took control of the neutral-site contest early on as Dre Fortune was brought down in the penalty area by the Red Bulls II's Jake LaCava. Fortune stepped up to the spot and converted for his sixth goal of the regular season in the 12th minute. Fortune went close to a second five minutes later as he found the side-netting after a shot by Connor Donovan in the penalty area was blocked. Ben Speas struck in the 26th minute, as he tucked home a first-time finish from the center of the penalty area after Pecka had driven in from the right and cut back a low cross for Speas to knock home. Marios Lomis almost added a third 11 minutes before halftime with a diving header that was brilliantly saved by Red Bulls II goalkeeper Luca Lewis, who tipped the effort just over the crossbar. Manny Perez found the net for the second time in first-half stoppage time, though, as he tidied up a low cross from the left by Akeem Ward at the back post to make it a three-goal game at the break. New York threatened in the second half, and NCFC goalkeeper Alex Tambakis had to make a big save just before the hour-mark to keep out Sebastian Elney before defender Alex Comsia blocked LaCava's rebound effort. Lewis also made another big save for New York in the 67th minute to keep out another headed effort by Donovan. New York's Cherif Dieye also went close with a long-range drive eight minutes later.