Gerhard Struber agrees to coach Metro?

According to Sky Sport Austria, "Gerhard Struber has made a decision and is taking on the manager job at New York Red Bulls [on a] three year contract. Red Bull is paying a fee of two million euros."

This escalated quickly?

Despite the supposed deal, today Struber coached Barnsley to a 0:0 home time against Coventry City. His team has scored just five goals in its last 11 home games.

Update: According to the Yorkshire Post, Barnsley's CEO Dane Murphy said, "It is pretty cut and clear that in his contract, there is a buy-out clause. If it is met, it is up to Gerhard whether he'd like to go or not. But Gerhard has made it clear he wants to be coach of Barnsley Football Club this season."