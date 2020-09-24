Report links Gerhard Struber to Metro

September 24, 2020 Could there be movement on the coaching front quicker than expected? According to British journalist Pete O'Rourke, "New York Red Bulls are lining up a shock move to make Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber their new manager." Struber is Austrian, and had played for Salzburg in both their pre- and post-Red Bull incarnations. He also has coached their youth teams from 2009, and had a stint as coach of their reserve team as well. Last year, Struber took over Wolfsberger in Austria's first division, before moving to Barnsley in the Championship. When he arrived, the club was in the relegation zone and did not escape it until the very last day of the season. "It is not a new one for me that some clubs are interested in me," Struber said to the local press. "It is the situation. But right now, I have a big focus and concentration here in Barnsley. I have a responsibility for a good preparation for my team against Coventry and this is my only concentration and not what comes from the outside. Now, I have a little experience with that, but not more. Right now, it is the focus on a big game tomorrow. This is the thing that is interesting for me and what is my team. We give the whole energy in this direction."