RBNY II loses to Atlanta in a goalfest, 5:3

Bounthong 09.23.20 · Reserve Jackson Conway scored twice, and Amir Bashti had a goal and assist as Atlanta took victory in a high-scoring affair against Red Bulls II at Fifth Third Bank Stadium. In a back-and-forth first half, Atlanta took a two-goal lead with a pair of goals three minutes apart. Conway notched the first in the 17th minute as Bashti found Phillip Goodrum in space on the right His cross was headed home by Conway into the right corner of the net. Bashti then added the second in the 20th minute as Jack Gurr stretched deliver the ball to the attacking midfielder in the penalty area. Bashti turned onto his left foot as he controlled and fired home from close to the penalty spot. New York struck back quickly as Kenan Hot picked up possession in the Atlanta half and played a beautiful lifted ball into the penalty area that Dantouma Toure fired home on the volley into the right corner of the net. The visitors then leveled in the 28th minute, as Caden Clark fired a low shot from the top of the penalty area that was parried by Atlanta goalkeeper Vicente Reyes, only for Jake LaCava to tuck home the rebound. A minute later, Atlanta regained the lead after the cross into the penalty area took a deflection off a pair of Red Bulls II defenders it set up perfectly for Goodrum to volley home into the net. The hosts then added a fourth in first-half stoppage time as Conway notched his second. Atlanta added a fifth with 20 minutes to go as Bashti was sent into space on the left side and delivered a cross that took a deflection at the near post that took it away from goalkeeper Alex Bobocea, who off-balance could only palm the ball into the middle of the penalty area. David Mejia was there to clean up with a diving header that found its way past the covering defenders. New York then pulled a goal back with seven minutes to go. Samad Bounthong rifled home a finish from the top of the penalty area off the underside of the crossbar and in.