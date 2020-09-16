RBNY II loses to Hartford again, 3:1

The Athletic got back on track toward the postseason as goals by Matheus Silva, Alex Dixon and Justin Haak earned victory against Red Bulls II at Dillon Stadium.

The hosts took the lead eight minutes later as a fine corner kick by recent arrival Idan Cohen found Silva for a headed finish at the back sport from just inside the six-yard area.

Red Bulls II's first good look at goal didn't arrive until the half-hour mark, but Jake LaCava forced a good save by Athletic goalkeeper Parfait Mandanda with a curling effort to the right corner. In first-half stoppage time, Dixon's shot from 20 yards went through Wallis Lapsley and found the net to make it a two-goal game.

LaCava had another effort from 20 yards saved by Mandanda early in the second half. Red Bulls II hit back in the 64th minute as LaCava was on hand to turn home a finish after a low corner kick from the left had been flicked on at the near post to find him in the right side of the penalty area for a first-time finish.

Hartford restored its two-goal advantage with 15 minutes to go. After a corner kick from the left was headed down initially by Sam Strong, the ball deflected to Haak, who hit a first-time finish into the net for his first goal.