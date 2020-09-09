Metro vs Chivas USA, 2009 The worst goalscoring droughts in Metro history

September 9, 2020 Did you realize you're watching history unfold? By scoring just two goals in six games, Metro is midst of the worst scoring drought in its history. It's also the worst in seven games (still two), eight games (three), and nine games (four). The only thing saving it from the worst ten-game stretch was the regular season opener, when Metro scored three. But unless Metro scored a goal this weekend, they will tie for the worst ten-game run as well. For previous futility, we need to go to the two worst seasons in Metro history, 1999 and 2009. (There were some bad goalscoring stretches in 2007 and 2001, but we can only take so much.) Back in 1999, the MetroStars were shutout in four straight games (all of these stretches are for league play only): 2:0 at Chicago, 1:0 to Miami, 2:0 at Dallas, and 2:0 at Miami. Those four losses were part of the middle of MLS record 12-game losing streak. Metro did get a goal from the immortal Sasa Curcic to break the drought, in a 4:1 loss to the Scum. Not exactly a palette cleanser. And then there was 2009. Metro only scored four goals in a ten-game streak that saw them collect only one point. Do we need to rehash the scores? Fine. 2:0 at DC, 4:0 at New England, 2:1 at Toronto (Albert Celades), 1:1 vs Seattle (Juan Pablo Angel), 2:0 at Toronto, 1:0 at Columbus, 2:1 at Dallas (Angel), 3:1 vs LA (Angel), 4:0 at Colorado, 2:0 at Chivas USA. Juan Carlos Osorio quit after that last game, and Metro scored three against Dallas (two from Angel and one from Dane Richards). Alas, there is no Juan Pablo Angel on this roster...