Bardley Carnell named interim coach

Bradley Carnell has been named interim head coach by the New York Red Bulls.

Carnell, a former South African international, was named as an assistant coach on March 28, 2017.

Carnell, a native of Johannesburg, South Africa, served as an assistant coach with the Orlando Pirates in South Africa's Premier Soccer League.

As a player, the defender totaled over 300 professional appearances, mostly in the Bundesliga. Carnell's professional career started in 1993 with Wits University (now Bidvest Wits FC). The defender spent the majority of his career in Germany, with VfB Stuttgart, Kaizer Chiefs, Borussia Monchengladbach, Karlsruher SC and F.C. Hansa Rostock before finishing his career back in South Africa with Supersport United.

Carnell also featured regularly for the South African national team, making 40 appearances for South Africa between 1997 and 2010. His international career is highlighted by three starts in the 2002 World Cup.

Carnell's first match as interim head coach will be on Sunday, September 6 against the Philadelphia Union at Red Bull Arena.