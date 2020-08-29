RBNY II breaks losing streak with 3:2 win

2:3 Loudoun New York Amoustapha 2 Lacava 2

Clark 08.29.20 · Reserve

New York Red Bulls II defeated Loudoun United FC, 3-2, at Segra Field on Saturday night.

New York grabbed the lead in the 19th minute when midfielder Caden Clark found forward Jake Lacava, who recorded his first professional goal. Clark tallied his team leading fourth assist of the season.

Loudoun leveled the match in the 40th minute off a goal from Kairou Amoustapha.

Lacava recorded a brace in first half stoppage time to give New York the lead going into the half. Dantouma Toure tallied his second assist of the season on the play.

Clark found his first professional goal and the game-winner in the 56th minute off a pass from midfielder Cherif Dieye.