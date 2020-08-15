RBNY II loses fourth straight, 2:1

August 15, 2020 (Official Game Summary) 2:1 Hartford New York Dixon

Strong Elney 08.15.20 · Reserve Hartford Athletic sent Red Bulls II to a fourth consecutive defeat while moving into first place in Group F as a pair of first half goals proved enough for victory at Dillon Stadium. Looking to add to their lead in the playoff race in Group F, Athletic almost struck in the third minute when Danny Barrera released Alex Dixon in behind the defense, but the forward's lobbed finish bounced just wide of the right post. New York then got a big chance of its own in the eighth minute, as a low cross by Jake LaCava was palmed into the center of the penalty area by Hartford goalkeeper Parfait Mandanda, but Deri Corfe couldn't put his finish on target. p> The hosts took the lead in the 21st minute, when Barrera delivered a cross from the left that picked out Dixon for a header that found the bottom-right corner of the net. Hartford doubled their lead five minutes before halftime, as New York goalkeeper Alex Bobocea couldn't corral a corner kick by Barrera, allowing Sam Strong to tap in from close range. Athletic almost added a third midway through the second half as Mads Jorgensen fired a shot from 25 yards that was smartly turned wide by Bobocea in the New York net. Red Bulls II struck with 16 minutes to go as Caden Clark was played into the right side of the penalty area and picked out Sebastian Elney for a first-time finish to the left corner of the net.