Never stop running, Alex

August 13, 2020 In the 140 games Alex Muyl played for Metro, three moments stand out: August 29, 2018: To manage minutes, Metro fields a second-choice lineup against Houston. With both teams scoreless in the second half, the ball looks destined to roll past the endline. Muyl somehow saves it from going out and centers it to Brian White, who easily scores. The goal stands up, and Metro has its vital three points on the run to the Supporters Shield. November 25, 2018: With Atlanta up 1:0 in the playoff opener, Bradley Wright-Phillips appears to score a perfectly good goal. Alas, VAR, slowing the play down to a crawl, notices Muyl doing what Muyl does -- pestering the defense... and momentarily blocking the vision of the Atlanta goalkeeper. Goal is not given, Metro loses, best season ever over without MLS Cup. July 14, 2019: With the game against the blue poseurs tied at 1:1, the referee changes a corner kick into a deep throw-in. The blue team stays asleep, but Muyl is alert, quickly taking it. Quick passes lead to a Daniel Royer header, and Metro wins 2:1. A win in a lost season, sure, but a win not possible without Muyl's hustle. He ran, he pestered, he missed some shots, he ran, he never gave up, he even scored some goals (Metro was 10-1-1 in games that Muyl scored!), he hustled, and he ran some more. Now he will run elsewhere. Never stop running, Alex.