Alex Muyl runs to Nashville

August 13, 2020 (Official Press Release) The New York Red Bulls have traded Homegrown midfielder Alex Muyl to Nashville SC, in exchange for an International roster spot through the end of 2021, the club announced today. The Red Bulls could also receive an additional $50,000 in GAM in 2021, if Muyl meets certain performance-based metrics "We'd like to thank Alex for his contributions to the club," said Head of Sport Kevin Thelwell. "All clubs take pride in players from their academy progressing to the First Team, and Alex has always represented the organization well on and off the field. We wish Alex all the best in this next stage of his career." Muyl, a member of the Red Bulls Academy from 2011-13, signed a Homegrown deal with New York in December of 2015. The New York native scored his first professional goal in the infamous 7-0 win over New York City FC on May 21, 2016. "Alex is a true professional and he committed fully to our club during his time here," said Head Coach Chris Armas. "Alex set a great example of what it means to be a Red Bull player on the field and he was also a leader in the community. As a staff, we're thankful for our time with Alex and we wish him only the best." Over four-plus seasons with New York, Muyl amassed 12 goals, 19 assists, 8243 minutes played, and 91 starts in 140 appearances across all competitions. His 12 goals are the most among the franchise's Homegrown players, while his 19 assists are tied with Sean Davis for the most.