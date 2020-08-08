RBNY II hounded by Pittsburgh, 4:1

August 8, 2020 (Official Game Summary) 4:1 Pittsburgh New York Mertz 2

Mensah

Velarde Toure 08.08.20 · Reserve Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC notched another four-goal outing as Robbie Mertz scored twice in a 4-1 victory against the New York Red Bulls II on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. The Hounds got out to a fast start as Mertz sent Ropapa Mensah in behind the defense before the Ghanaian striker was brought down in the penalty area by Red Bulls II defender Samad Bounthong. Mertz stepped up to the spot and shot low to the right corner, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way. Red Bulls II came out brightly from the first-half hydration break as Jake LaCava found space on the right just outside the penalty area and delivered a curling shot that went just wide of the left post. Mensah then went close again for the Hounds as his header off a corner kick by Kenardo Forbes was saved by Red Bulls II goalkeeper Wallis Lapsley, while Mertz fired over eight minutes before halftime after a strong run forward. The Hounds doubled their lead just past the hour-mark, as Ryan James was played forward by Mensah into the left side of the penalty area, and while his shot was blocked, Mertz was on hand to clean up and tuck the ball home. Four minutes later, Mensah added a third as the Hounds started to pull away. After Steevan Dos Santos won possession near the halfway line, he laid the ball back for Ray Lee, who launched a ball forward toward Mensah. The Ghanaian used his strength to hold off a defender and then produced a driven low finish to the bottom-left corner from 20 yards. The fourth goal of the night arrived with ten minutes to go, Anthony Velarde slid home a low finish moments after coming on as a substitute before New York pulled back a late consolation through Dantouma Toure in the final minute.