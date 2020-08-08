MLS season to resume in empty Red Bull Arena

August 8, 2020 (Official Press Release) Major League Soccer announced today plans for the continuation of the MLS season with matches in home markets. The next phase of the regular season will feature six regionalized matches, with the Red Bulls slate of games kicking off against New York City FC on Thursday, August 20. The return to play in home markets will feature comprehensive health and safety protocols, including regular testing of players, coaches and essential staff for COVID-19. Each club will play 18 additional regular season games in a phased approach, culminating with Decision Day on Sunday, Nov. 8. In an expansion of the postseason for 2020, 18 clubs will compete in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs -- up from 14 teams last year. MLS Cup will be played on Dec. 12. MLS announced today the initial phase of the league's revised schedule with each U.S. club playing six matches by Sept. 14. The Red Bulls will host NYCFC, D.C. United and Philadelphia Union, with trips to D.C., Philadelphia and New England scheduled as well. The full schedule is below. For the health and safety of all involved, and in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our community, matches at Red Bull Arena will resume without fans. "Our fans are at the center of everything we do, and while we miss seeing them at Red Bull Arena, the safest thing for everyone involved is to limit the opportunities for exposure in our community," said General Manager Marc de Grandpre. "We are all excited about getting back on the field, but we must do so in the safest and most responsible way possible."