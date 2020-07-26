Late Corfe PK wins it for RBNY II, 2:1

July 26, 2020 (Official Game Summary) 2:1 New York Pittsburgh Sowe

Corfe Thomas 07.26.20 · Reserve New York Red Bulls II's Deri Corfe converted a penalty kick in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time to lift his side to a 2-1 victory against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on Sunday evening at Red Bull Arena. Looking to rebound after their last-gasp defeat on Wednesday night, the Hounds had taken the lead in the ninth minute as Kenardo Forbes delivered a perfect free kick from the left to the back post, where it was met by Skylar Thomas with a cushioned volley. In the 28th minute Thomas prevented a chance as Edgardo Rito's low cross from the right for the hosts was flicked goalward by Sebastian Elney but blocked by the Hounds defender. Six minute later, Red Bulls II struck as Cade Clark chipped forward a quickly-taken free kick into the path of Omar Sowe, who controlled beautifully with his chest before lashing home a left-footed finish from 15 yards. New York threatened twice late in the first half as first Cherif Dieye received possession after a slick piece of passing and fired a low shot that was saved by Hounds goalkeeper Daniel Vitiello. Soon after, Elney broke forward and then cut in centrally after reaching the penalty area, but again Vitiello was equal to his low shot. The hosts almost found a way through five minutes into the second half as a turnover near midfield allowed Sowe and Elney to combine on a breakaway. Sowe sent Elney through into the left channel, but a strong recovering run by Forbes saw the midfielder break up the attack as Elney hesitated for a fraction too long before shooting. The Hounds were then nearly let in to regain the lead with 16 minutes to go as Red Bulls II goalkeeper Wallis Lapsley mishandled a through-ball, allowing Robbie Mertz to gather possession near the goal line on the right. Mertz's low cross came to Steevan Dos Santos, but his shot from 20 yards flew over the crossbar. With time winding down, Red Bulls II tried to create one final chance at victory. A pass in from the left was dummied by Jake LaCava and ran to Clark, whose angled pass into the penalty area looked to pick out LaCava's run. The substitute was brought down by Ryan James before he got to the ball, resulting in a penalty kick. Corfe stepped up and shot low into the right corner to give the Red Bulls II a second consecutive victory.