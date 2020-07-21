Metro to poach Daniel-Kofi Kyereh?

Metro's need for a striker is obvious, and some news on the front are coming from Germany. According to Bild (which, back in 1999, called the MetroStars "the worst team in the world"), RBNY is linked to Ghanaian-born German forward Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, last with Wehen Wiesbaden in the 2nd Bundesliga.

Apparently, Kyereh was about to sign with St. Pauli on a free transfer, before Metro swooped in. RBNY head scout Paul Fernie is familiar with Kyereh, since Fernie used to work for Wehen.

Kyereh, 24, is not a traditional striker, and has played in midfield as well. He scored six goals in Germany's second division last year, following 15 in the third division the previous season.