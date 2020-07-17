RBNY II shutout in return, 1:0

July 17, 2020 (Official Game Summary) 0:1 New York Hartford

Guzman 07.17.20 · Reserve Hartford Athletic opened its second season with a 1-0 victory against the New York Red Bulls II at Red Bull Arena on Friday night as Ever Guzman scored the only goal of the game. Red Bulls II created the first good chance in the 12th minute as Edgardo Rito kept play alive off a short corner, and the ball was worked to an open Sebastian Elney, whose first-time shot was parried behind by Hartford goalkeeper Parfait Mandanda. Off the ensuing corner, Mandanda claimed the cross and quickly delivered a long ball upfield that was misjudged by his opposing number Wallis Lapsley, which allowed Guzman to break in alone to finish into an empty net. Mandanda was called on again to make a big save in the 18th minute when Elney slipped a pass inside to Caden Clark for a clear look on goal, but his shot to the bottom-left corner was kept out by the veteran. Clark then had another good chance 11 minutes later, but his finish from 12 yards went just wide of the left post. Hartford also had an opportunity to add to its lead late in the half on a turnover in the New York end, but Alex Dixon sent his finish wide of the left upright. New York had another gilt-edged opportunity early in the second half as a turnover in Hartford's half set Deri Corfe free on the left side, but his low cross to an open Elney saw the striker send his finish just wide of the right post. Corfe then had a look at goal from the left side of the penalty area on the hour-mark that also just went wide.