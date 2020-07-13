   
English youngster Dru Yearwood incoming?
July 13, 2020

According to the irreputable English tabloid The Daily Mail, RBNY could be signing central midfielder Dru Yearwood. The 20-year-old is currently with Brentford in the Championship, but has not played much for his club, coming off the bench in just two league matches this season. He was previously with Southend United in League One.

The Daily Mail claims that the "two clubs have agreed a deal -- which could be worth up to around £1.5million".

Stay tuned?


 
