Lindpere, 2010 From Savarese to Mines: Metro debut scorers

June 30, 2020 Back on September 29, 2008, we looked at Metro's history of debut scorers. Then, less than a month later, an incredible event occurred, but we haven't revisted the topic at length since. So, here is the full list, here is the original article which talks about everyone from Giovanni Savarese (who else) to Matthew Mbuta, and here are the rest: October 18, 2008: New York 3, Columbus 1; Danny Cepero

Metro had five different goalkeepers (yes, we said goalkeepers) on the roster in 2008, but Jon Conway played every league minute up until two games left in the regular season, when he was suspended for accidentally taking a banned substance. What follows became legend: Cepero, an eight-round draft pick the year prior, who spent much of the year on loan to the minors, not only started, not only beat Columbus in a must-win game, but became the first goalkeeper in MLS history to score a goal. In the 83rd minute, he got a friendly Giants Stadium turf balance to launch a free kick from Metro's half and over the head of his Columbus counterpart. Metro goals: 1 July 30, 2009: W Connection 2, New York 2; Ernst Oebster

Who knows what Juan Carlos Osorio saw in Oebster, but the Austrian finally made it to Metro after his contract with Salzburg ran out. He made his debut in the Champions League, and struck in the 48th minute, deflecting the ball off a defender. Metro tied that game 2:2... the home leg that followed turned out to be Osorio's last game in change of Metro. Metro goals: 1 March 27, 2010: New York 1, Chicago 0; Joel Lindpere

And now, speaking of legends, the Estonian who wanted to see all 50 states, scored the first ever goal at Red Bull Arena a week prior in a 3:1 friendly win over Santos. Then he did it again, scoring the first ever goal at Red Bull Arena THAT COUNTED in the season opening 1:0 win over Chicago. That shot, a side volley from outside the box, will forever be an important moment in team history. Metro goals: 17 September 16, 2010; Dallas 2, New York 2; Mehdi Ballouchy

Before he became much-maligned Mehdi Ballouchi, he was just Mehdi Ballouchy. The Moroccan was acquired in a midseason trade with Colorado, and promptly scored in first half injury time on a cross from Lindpere. He would score only three more times in 58 games that followed. Metro goals: 4 March 11, 2012; Dallas 2, New York 1; Kenny Cooper

Frankencooper scored 19 goals in his loan season with Metro (should have been 20!), but his first might have been the least memorable. It came in the season opener, as he came off the bench to score in the 78th to reduce the margin to one. Cooper's 18 league goals in 2012 were one off Juan Pablo Angel's then-team record. Metro goals: 19 July 15, 2012; New York 2, Seattle 2; Sebastien Le Toux

Why do we keep writing about Le Toux? He was awful here, but did score on his debut, in the 24th, putting in a rebound of a Cooper shot. He never came close to scoring again. What a waste. Metro goals: 1 March 3, 2013; Portland 3, New York 3; Fabian Espindola and Jamison Olave

In the offseason, Metro traded with Salt Lake for veterans Espindola and Olave. Both scored two goals in the season opener at Portland... unfortunately, Olave's second went into his own net. Espindola opened scoring in the 9th and made it 2:1 in the 24th. Four minutes later, Olave scored off a corner and Metro had a two-goal lead that they couldn't hold on, as Olave's own goal evened it in the 84th. But at least it was the first point on the way to the first Shield. Metro goals: 11 and 4 March 10, 2018: New York 4, Portland 0; Ben Mines

So far, Mines has played only one game for Metro, and has only scored one goal. The then-17-year-old scored in the 18th minute, as Metro's second-choice lineup destroyed Portland, picking up the first three points on its way to its record-breaking season that ended with the third Shield. Note: Carlos Rivas scored twice in his game, which was his league debut... but not his competitive debut, so we will not count it. Metro goals: 1?