Florida tournament schedule revealed

The New York Red Bulls learned matchup dates, times and broadcast information today for the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando.

The Red Bulls will kick off their tournament with a match against Atlanta United FC on Saturday, July 11 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. New York will face Columbus Crew SC on Thursday, July 16 at 10:30 p.m. on FS1, and FC Cincinnati on Wednesday, July 22 at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

In addition to the schedule announcement, MLS today confirmed a change to the tournament's competition structure. The top three teams from Group A, the six-team group, will advance to the Knockout Stage presented. Those three teams will be joined by the top two teams from the remaining five groups, as well as the next three highest ranked teams from the Group Stage presented by Heineken (the fourth-placed team in Group A is eligible to advance) based on points, goal difference, goals for, fair play points.