Metro drawn into Group E

The New York Red Bulls will face off against Atlanta United FC, FC Cincinnati and Columbus Crew SC in the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando, Florida.

The Red Bulls landed in Group E during a live draw on Thursday, June 11.

The tournament will kick off on July 8, with the top two teams from each group along with the four best third-place finishers will move on to the knockout stage, beginning with the Round of 16. Each match result of the group stage will count toward regular season standings.

Dates and kickoff times for the three matches will be determined at a later date.