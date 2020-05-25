Team returning to individual training

The New York Red Bulls will return to individual, voluntary player workouts today at the Red Bulls Training Facility in East Hanover. The return to individual training comes following Major League Soccer's approval of the Club's detailed health and safety plan, and the New Jersey Executive Order 148 which provides in part that professional athletes may fulfill their job duties, including when those job duties may require person-to-person contact.

Individual workouts will begin today with staggered player arrival and workout times to ensure proper distancing and compliance with CDC, state and local safety guidelines.