Metro linked to English youngster Veron Parkes

What's this, an actual rumor in this time of desolation? According to One Football, RBNY is one of the teams that is looking at West Ham 18-year-old forward Veron Parkes. He has not played a professional game yet, but has excelled in the youth leagues and is looking for first-team minutes.

Other teams in pursuit are supposedly Celtic, Monaco, Fortuna Sittard and Heerenveen.

So, is this an actual rumor?