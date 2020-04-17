Metro by the Numbers: 1 - 16

April 17, 2020 Every few years, we try to find the best player in Metro history to wear each jersey number. Since there is nothing else going on, let's revisit the list we last made in 2015. #1: Tony Meola, 1996-98, 2005-06

Strangely, David Jensen is the first to wear #1 since Frank Rost in 2011. Meola gets the nod over Mike Ammann and Jonny Walker. #2: Teemu Tainio, 2011

Tainio only wore #2 in his first year, switching to #6 for 2012. But he was such a key player in 2011, that we give it to him over Ricardo Clark. Clark was good as a rookie in 2003, but pedestrian in his second and last Metro season. #3: Heath Pearce, 2012-13

Pearce gets it a close call over Mark Semioli. Ambroise Oyongo's stint was too short to be considered. Can we see Amro Tarek claim this spot? #4: Tyler Adams, 2016-18

Our first change from 2015, when the selection was Jamison Olave. Adams was good in 2017, and quite possibly the best player in all of MLS in 2018, when Metro broke the record for points and won its third Supporters Shield. #5: Steve Jolley, 2000-03, 2006

Tim Ream and Markus Holgersson could both lay claim to this spot, but we have to go with Jolley. He bled the colors, after all. #6: Seth Stammler, 2004-10

No competition here. Seven seasons for Stammler, playing every position on the field. Kyle Duncan has a long way to go to catch up. #7: Roberto Donadoni, 1996-97

With apologies to Mark Chung and Mike Magee (and no appology to Roy Miller), this one is a no-brainer. #8: Felipe Martins, 2015-18

Felipe, who pretty much played every minute during his three full seasons, takes over for Mark Lisi. Jan Gunnar Solli and Peguy Luyindula (in his final season) are worthy contenders as well. #9: Juan Pablo Angel, 2007-10

#9 has been worn by more players than any other number: 21. And what players they were: Marcelo Vega, Alex Comas, Gilmar, Jaime Moreno, Sergio Galvan Rey, Sebastien Le Toux, Fredrik Guldbrandsen, Andreas Ivan... Oh, and the one and only Cherubic Assassin. #10: Lloyd Sam, 2012-16

Very tough call here. We'll dismiss Kaku, for now, but he has a chance to take it. Tab Ramos is beloved by many, but never really broke through for Metro like he did for the national team. This leaves us with Youri Djorkaeff and Sam. As much as we love what the Frenchman did in his first season with Metro, Sam was a huge contributor for the 2013 and 2015 Shield winners. #11: Dax McCarty, 2011-16

Dave van den Bergh will forever be revered for his short time here, including the goal that put Metro it its lone MLS Cup. Dax won two Shields, captaining the latter. At the time of his departure, he played more games than anyone in team history. #12: Mike Petke, 1998-2002, 2009-10

Next. #13: Clint Mathis, 2000-03, 2007

Keep it going. #14: Thierry Henry, 2010-14

The greatest. #15: John Wolyniec, 2003-05, 2007-10

We have to go with the Staten Island Ronaldo (note: he wore #22 in 1999 and #9 in 2006). Wolyniec had scored some of the greatest Metro goals ever, including the only one in the MLS Cup. You'll forever be one of our favorites, Rhett Harty, but Woly owns this. #16: Sacha Kljestan, 2015-17

Sacha's three-year run clearly displaces Michael Bradley here. All-time assist leader, first 20 assist season in MLS in 16 years, Shield in 2015, captain in 2017, moustache forever.