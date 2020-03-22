McCarty, 2016 Ten best: Metro blowouts

March 22, 2020 We last looked at the list of top ten Metro blowouts in... 2008? An update is clearly needed! In its history, Metro has won by four on more goals on 21 occasions in games that mattered. Three of those came by five goals, one by six, and one... well, you probably know what game will show up as #1 on this list. 10) October 10, 2009: New York 5, Toronto 0

We're not going to rank these by the margin, so some of the five-goal ones will drop below the fours. This, the last game of the miserable 2009 season, was meaningless for Metro in the standings... but it was full of meaning for Toronto, who could hade made the playoffs with a win. Instead, Juan Pablo Angel scored twice, Mac Kandi scored twice, and then, possibly not realizing that he could have had a hat-trick, gave up an injury-time penalty kick to Matthew Mbuta. The little-used Cameroonian scored the last ever goal at Giants Stadium from the spot. 9) August 14, 1996: MetroStars 4, New England 0

Metro actually won 4:0 twice in its inaugural season: 4:0 at Columbus, and 4:0 versus New England, famous for being the first ever game on the Giants Stadium turf. A.J. Wood opened the scoring, Rob Johnson got two, and 5'3" Antony "El Pitufo" De Avila made his debut and delivered the final dagger. Ping-pong soccer was born as Metro went over .500 for the first time ever... They lost their next four and would have to wait until 2016 to push the overall franchise record past that mark. 8) June 15, 2002: MetroStars 5, Los Angeles 0

After a good start to the season, the Metros were reeling. So Nick Sakiewicz made two massive deals, first dumping Petter Villegas and Orlando Perez to DC for Mark Lisi and Craig Ziadie, then turning the largest trade in league history. Diego Serna, Brian Kamler, and Daniel Hernandez were shipped to New England for Andy Williams, Ted Chronopolous, and the most hated enemy of them all, Mamadou Diallo. Now winless in six, Mamadouchebag delivered. He scored four of the goals, fighting off a teammate to take an injury-time penalty kick. Brad Davis had the other. After a brief run of form, the season and Diallo ended in the toilet. 7) March 10, 2018: New York 4, Portland 0

We love love love this game, which showed what a juggernaut Metro became in 2018. With most starters rested for more-important Champions League, a second choice lineup blitzed a Portland team starting its regulars in the league opener. 17-year-old Ben Miles scored on his debut, Bradley Wright-Phillips came off the bench to add one, before Carlos Rivas scored his only two goals in a New York uniform. Metro ran through opponents the rest of that regular season... just look two spots below. 6) July 6, 2011: New York 5, Toronto 0

The last five-goal blowout on our list came in the middle of 2011. Metro, with one win in ten, made a then-head-scratching move by sending newly-arrived Dwayne De Rosario to DC Scum for Dax McCarty. A tie followed, and then everything clicked versus Toronto. Titi Henry, Luke Rodgers, and Joel Lindpere put it out of reach, before Juan Agudelo scored two late. His Metro star faded quickly... but not McCarty's, but more on that below. 5) May 5, 2018: New York 4, NY City 0

Before you could sit down, the game was over. Metro blitzed its cross-river rivals out of the gate, with Kaku and Florian Valot making it 2:0 after just four minutes. Wright-Phillips and Derrick Etienne set the final margin, but not before witnessing blue poseur manager Patrick Viera throwing in the towel long before the game concluded. A month and a day later, Metro did it again, dumping the Smurfs out of the Open Cup by the same scoreline. 4) July 13, 2013: New York 4, Montreal 0

Today, Titi Henry is the head coach of Montreal. Back then, he terrorized the French wannabes time and again, as he did in this game, Metro's biggest win on the way to its first Supporters Shield. Titi fed Eric Alexander, scored one himself, and then fed Tim Cahill. Finally, he allowed pal Peguy Luyindula to score his first Metro goal from the spot. We miss you, Titi! 3) August 26, 2006: New York 6, Salt Lake 0

An early red card to the visitors gave Bruce Arena his first Metro win. The game was scoreless at the half. Edson Buddle entered and proceeded to score half of his career Metro goals in an 18-minute span. Jordan Cila, Todd Dunivant, and John Wolyniec poured it on for what was then the biggest win in team history... You know what's coming at #1, right? 2) October 25, 2017: Chicago 0, New York 4

There are blowouts, and then there are blowouts. This magnificent shellacking of a favored Chicago team, on the road, in the playoffs, in a winner-take-all game, in a place where Metro rarely won, is up there. Once again, it started early, with BWP and Sacha Kljestan making it 2:0 after just 11 minutes. Daniel Royer and Gonzalo Veron completed the rout in the second half. 1) May 21, 2016: NY City 0, New York 7

Of course. McCarty on a header. BWP on a header. BWP bicycle kick. McCarty on a header. Alex Muyl's first career goal. Veron on a header. (Hey, Gonzalo scored in the top two on this list! Go figure.) Gideon Baah's first Metro goal. Others have called it "The Red Wedding", we called it a Red Massacre. Still the largest victory margin in league history. The glorious apex of Metro blowouts: Metro 7, blue poseurs 0.