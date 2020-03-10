Metro signs left back Jason Pendant

March 10, 2020 (Official Press Release) The New York Red Bulls have completed the transfer of French left back Jason Pendant, the club announced today. Pendant, 23, joins the Red Bulls from FC Sochaux-Montbeliard of France's Ligue 2. Pendant will occupy an international spot on the Red Bulls roster, and will be available for selection following receipt of his ITC and P-1 Visa. "We are pleased to welcome Jason to our club," said Sporting Director Denis Hamlett. "In scouting Jason, we saw all the qualities of a Red Bull player, and we were extremely impressed with him during the interview process. He is a bright, mature young man that became a leader at Sochaux despite his young age. We look forward to getting him acclimated to our team and our league." Pendant made his FC Sochaux-Montbeliard debut at 18 years old, in November of 2016 in a 2-1 win over Tours FC. Since then, the Sarcelles, France, native has made 72 appearances for the club with one goal and one assist. He has helped anchor a Les Lionceaux backline to 22 clean sheets and has most recently worn the captain's armband six times during the 2019-20 season. "Jason is a player that we think will fit well in our philosophy and team," said Head Coach Chris Armas. "Jason is an outside back that can both defend and attack. We are excited with the opportunity to work with him and he is another example of our team getting stronger." Pendant also represented France at Youth International levels, with appearances for the Under-16 and U-18 national teams. Pendant will be available for selection after receiving his P-1 Visa. "First, I'm very happy to sign with RBNY," said Pendant. "It's a club that has won trophies, and where players like Thierry Henry and Youri Djorkaeff have played. I can't wait to get started and help the team win more trophies. I'm very excited to play in this beautiful stadium. I'm eager to meet the fans, to see the atmosphere at the stadium, and how they fire up the stadium."