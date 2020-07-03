Metro settles for really fortunate tie with Salt Lake

March 7, 2020 1:1 Salt Lake New York Kreilach Casseres 03.07.20 · League An early goal by Cristian Casseres, followed by a barrage of last-ditch defending, miraculous saves, a VAR reversal, and a last-minute equalizer let to Metro tying its first road game of the year, 1:1 at Salt Lake. Late equalizer or not, to say it could have been worse is an understatement. Armas trotted out the same lineup as in the season opener, and the team started on the right foot. Early dominance led to Casseres jumping on a turnover in the 13th minute, and slicing a shot from outside the box. The ball bounced and went past the diving Zach MacMath, who is still somehow starting in this league. A great opening was followed by... not much greatness, unless we're talking about players saving balls off the line. Metro had to do it twice in the first half, first by Kyle Duncan, and then by Sean Davis, with a miraculous twist to prevent a sure goal. Minutes into the second, David Jensen came up huge to save a point-blank shot off the line, but it seemed that the hosts will score sooner rather than later. A minute after somehow missing the net completely from inside the box, they got what they needed... or so it seemed in the 70th. Ex-RBNY II scrub Douglas Martinez headed home the apparent equalizer, but VAR waived it off because the ball went off his arm. The equalizer had to wait until later, when, barely into injury time, Damir Kreilach headed one home. Metro ran out the clock the rest of the way, earning a fortunate, yet disappointing draw. A road point is nothing to frown at, but this team's inability to create any coherent offense surely seems a cause for concern.