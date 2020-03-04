Metro linked with left back Jason Pendant

The name of Jason Pendant popped up as being linked to RBNY by French outlet RMC Sport. This was confirmed by Kristian Dyer, who is "hearing that Pendant has been in talks with the MLS club. My understanding is that things are moving forward but nothing has been signed yet."

Pendant, a 23-year-old left back, plays for Sochaux in the French second division. He is a youth international for France.

Update: according to Sochaux, Pendant "is expected to formally sign up with the New York Red Bulls after completing the usual medical check-up."