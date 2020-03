"Lockdown defender" Buckmaster locked out

February 29, 2020 (Official Press Release) The New York Red Bulls have waived defender Rece Buckmaster, the club announced today. Buckmaster, 23, was selected 32nd overall in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft. The Auburn, Indiana, native made his MLS debut in the 2-0 win over Toronto FC on August 4. He tallied seven starts and 660 minutes played with the first team, included a start in the 2019 MLS Cup Eastern Conference Quarterfinals against Philadelphia.