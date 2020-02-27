   
MetroFanatic goes to Media Day
February 27, 2020

At this year's media day, Sean Davis was announced as captain, Chris Armas preached "togetherness" and "getting 1% better every day" (is that additive or multiplicative?), Denis Hamlett was absent ("busy doing his job"), Kevin Thelwell was as well ("waiting on his visa"), and MetroFanatic went through our yearly ringer to interview as many players as possible:

  • Ryan Meara
  • Josh Sims
  • Daniel Royer
  • Sean Davis
  • Mathias Jorgensen
  • Marc Rzatkowski
  • David Jensen
  • John Tolkin
  • Aaron Long

    Once you're done with each interview, use the back button on your browser to come back to this page.


