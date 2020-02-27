|
MetroFanatic goes to Media Day
February 27, 2020
At this year's media day, Sean Davis was announced as captain, Chris Armas preached "togetherness" and "getting 1% better every day" (is that additive or multiplicative?), Denis Hamlett was absent ("busy doing his job"), Kevin Thelwell was as well ("waiting on his visa"), and MetroFanatic went through our yearly ringer to interview as many players as possible:
Ryan Meara
Josh Sims
Daniel Royer
Sean Davis
Mathias Jorgensen
Marc Rzatkowski
David Jensen
John Tolkin
Aaron Long
