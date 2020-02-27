Draft pick Patrick Seagrist signed

February 27, 2020 (Official Press Release) The New York Red Bulls have signed 2020 MLS SuperDraft First Round selection Patrick Seagrist to an MLS contract, the club announced today. Seagrist, a defender, was drafted by the Red Bulls with the 10th overall pick after the club traded up to select him. "We knew we liked Patrick when we traded up in the draft to get him," said Red Bulls Sporting Director Denis Hamlett. "Patrick has done very well in preseason camp and earned this opportunity. We're excited about the competition at outside back and know Patrick will continue to work to improve his game day in and day out." Seagrist, an outside back, was a four-year letter winner for Marquette and capped off his Golden Eagle career with a team-best seven assists his senior campaign. The Streamwood, Illinois, native earned All-BIG EAST First team honors in 2018 and 2019. He started 63 of the 65 matches he played in and recorded six goals and 16 assists as a defender. "It has been a dream of mine ever since I was a little kid," said Seagrist. "To have the belief and support from friends and family all these years has been huge. I can't express how happy I am to be joining a club that believes in me and to be a part of a team that is all about family and togetherness." Before attending Marquette, Seagrist played club soccer during his high school career, spending three seasons with Sockers FC Academy. He served as captain during two of those seasons and attended U.S Youth Men's National Team training camps in 2012 and 2015. "Patrick is an exciting, talented, fearless defender that has come into camp and demonstrated the potential we saw when we moved up to draft him," said Red Bulls Head Coach Chris Armas. "He's earned the respect of the locker room and we look forward to his continued development as a professional."