Tuscon Sun Cup ends with 2:1 win over KC

Casseres 02.22.20 · Preseason

Cristian Casseres Jr., fresh off a contract extension with the club, assisted and later scored the match winner, converting a penalty for the 2-1 victory.

Tom Barlow was able to draw the penalty, along the touchline, as he and a Sporting Kansas City defender battled for the ball.

Casseres Jr. also assisted Florian Valot earlier in the second half, dishing in a service off a corner kick, which Valot buried in the back of the net.

The Red Bulls did give up a goal, seconds after the Valot opener, for Kansas City to draw even.

Ryan Meara, who started the match, was forced out of the game due to an apparent injury. David Jensen, signed this offseason, finished out the game for New York.

Omir Fernandez was also able to get minutes after being forced from the game due to a heavy challenge in New York's previous match.