Cristian Casseres signed to extension

February 21, 2020 (Official Press Release) The New York Red Bulls have signed Venezuelan midfielder Cristian Casseres Jr. to a new multi-year MLS contract, the club announced today. Casseres Jr. is set to begin his third season in New York after being named the Red Bulls' Defensive Player of the Year in 2019. "We are very pleased to reach agreement with Cristian on a new contract," said Red Bulls Sporting Director Denis Hamlett. "Cristian showed his importance to our team last season and we look forward to his continued growth and success this year and beyond." Casseres Jr, 20, made a strong impression with the first team in 2019 in the central midfield. The Venezuelan midfielder recorded 34 tackles won, 29 interceptions, 165 recoveries and finished 34th amongst all outfield players in MLS with 170 duels won, per Opta. Offensively, he tallied three goals and four assists in 1,801 minutes over 23 matches played. "I'm very happy to renew my contract with the New York Red Bulls, with this beautiful family that has been created by everyone that's part of this team," said Casseres Jr. "I'm glad to continue here with the team and will continue to give my all for them." For country, Casseres Jr. has quickly risen for the Venezuelan Youth National team while being a part of the Red Bulls. He has accrued 26 appearances, one goal and two assists in 2,061 minutes played since he began with the Under-17s. Casseres Jr. most recently started all four matches in the 2020 CONEMBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament. His game-winning assist against Ecuador helped the Venezuelan U-23s earn their only victory in the group stage. "Cristian took a big step forward last season, and I'm happy he is rewarded with a new contract," said Head Coach Chris Armas. "Cristian has all the tools, physically and mentally, to continue to grow into an excellent player. He is fearless on the field and his worth ethic and determination to get better every day will continue to serve him and our club well."