Another Tuscon Sun Cup game, another 1:1 tie

1:1 Columbus New York Etienne White 02.19.20 · Preseason

The New York Red Bulls equalized off the foot of Brian White to draw, 1-1, against Columbus Crew SC in the Visit Tucson Sun Cup on Wednesday night.

Columbus got on the board in the second minute with former Red Bulls midfielder Derrick Etienne Jr. scoring for the Crew.

Goalkeeper David Jensen made his first appearance for New York after joining the team in preseason in mid-February.

White slotted home a flubbed clearance in the second half to even up the score in Arizona.

New York's Omir Fernandez had to be removed from the match after suffering a foul during the second half of the game. Columbus' player was issued a red card and the team played down a man for the remainder of the match.