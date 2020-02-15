Kaku's corner opens Tucson Sun Cup with a tie, 1:1

1:1 Houston New York Rodriguez Romero Gamarra 02.15.20 · Preseason

Kaku scored off a corner kick as the New York Red Bulls and Houston Dynamo played to a 1-1 draw in their first match of the Visit Tucson Sun Cup.

In the 12th minute, Kaku played in a corner kick that took a deflection off a Houston defender, hit the goalkeeper and found the back of the net.

Memo Rodriguez scored the equalizer for Houston in the 58th minute.

Midfielder Josh Sims saw his first game action of the preseason, after joining the team earlier this week.