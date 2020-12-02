   
Metro scorched by Phoenix in a scrimmage, 2:1
February 12, 2020 (Official Game Summary)

2:1
Phoenix New York
Kunga
Farrell 		Barlow
02.12.20 · Preseason

The New York Red Bulls lost just their second game of the preseason after falling to Phoenix Rising, 2-1, on Wednesday afternoon. Tom Barlow scored the Red Bulls' only goal of the day after finding a good cross sent from Rece Buckmaster.

Minutes before Barlow's goal, Jared Stroud struck a right-footed shot that hit the post. New York headed into halftime tied 1-1. After a good cross from Cristian Casseres, Patrick Seagrist almost scored the goal that could have leveled the game.


 
