Metro scorched by Phoenix in a scrimmage, 2:1

2:1 Phoenix New York Kunga

Farrell Barlow 02.12.20 · Preseason

The New York Red Bulls lost just their second game of the preseason after falling to Phoenix Rising, 2-1, on Wednesday afternoon. Tom Barlow scored the Red Bulls' only goal of the day after finding a good cross sent from Rece Buckmaster.

Minutes before Barlow's goal, Jared Stroud struck a right-footed shot that hit the post. New York headed into halftime tied 1-1. After a good cross from Cristian Casseres, Patrick Seagrist almost scored the goal that could have leveled the game.